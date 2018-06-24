The city of Rockmart's new fiscal year 2019 budget is set in stone thanks to the most recent council meeting, and the $6,669,552.00 in general funds will be used to cover costs in everything from council to police to library matters.
This year, police and fire are the largest receiving entities at $1,813,212 and $1,490,475.00 respectively. Solid waste is another big earner at $475,030.00, and the senior center is on the lower end of the spectrum with $17,650.00 listed. The library is set to receive $120,40.00, and the mayor and council have $238,246.00 at their disposal.
Additionally, an updated fee schedule was included with the adoption of the budget. The group hopes adding a 5% fee increase regarding water and sewer later in January will help them tackle debt and stay on top of their finances.
“Also, there's the updated fee schedule that would be adopted as part of this,” city clerk Pam Herring said. “The only fee changes that are included in this would be the 5% increase beginning January 2019 regarding water and sewer.”
City manager Jeff Ellis mentioned that the increase would cut one of the city's debt payment in half. What would take 20 years to pay off before the increase would take 10 years after.
“Increasing the wastewater fee from 1.25 to 1.5, with those fees annually, we'd be able to pay off that $3,500,000 debt off in 10 years instead of 20,” Ellis said.
The council isn't worried about citizens opting out because of the increased fees, but they do acknowledge their right to. As Herris mentioned, water was basically being given out for free.
“We were giving away a lot of water,” Herris said.
A separate fund totaling $5,125,911.00 has been attributed to water and sewer costs. Collection and distribution are the highest receiving portions of the fund at $1,191,826.00, but administration is close behind with $1,070,591.00.