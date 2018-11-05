Rockmart's annual Festival of Treats once again transformed Marble Street into a haven for ghosts and ghouls, and with candy, games, music, and costume contests open to everyone, the city celebrated Halloween in the most explosive way possible.
The costume contest returned as one of the bigger attractions, and with medals rewarded to the winners, dozens of locals lined up to show off their creativity and passion. Like last year, the contest was split between age groups and costumes were judged in several different categories.
“Medals will be awarded to the cutest, most original, scariest, and best overall,” Rockmart Chick-fil-A owner and returning festival staff Zach Thomas said.
Notable winning costumes included the likes of Chucky from the scariest category, Alfalfa from the cutest category, and Joe Dirt from the most original category. Outside of the competition, the likes of superheroes, video game characters, movie characters, and monsters could be seen making their way through Marble Street.
Precious Paws and staff were gracious enough to once again host a pet costume contest, and the top three placing dogs were given treats, toys, and gifts. While it was dog Fluffy who ultimately took home first place by dressing as the Chick-fil-A mascot, creativity could be seen in the other entrants who brought their pets dressed as food and comic characters.
Those who didn't have time to make a costume still had plenty to do thanks to the games, bounce houses, music, and food that was offered at nearly every turn. Parents could be seen grabbing a bite to eat at the many local businesses that stayed open while kids played corn hole, rode the train, or went trick-or-treating.
Regardless of what brought citizens downtown, the Festival of Treats remains one of the city's most attended events. Those who enjoyed the event owe special thanks to the Rockmart Business Alliance, the Polk Chamber of Commerce, the city of Rockmart, and all who helped make the festival possible.
“Just look at the crowd,” Rockmart Mayor Steve Miller said. “You can see how much people enjoy it.”
Those who missed the festival shouldn't fret because Polk has plenty of events lined up for 2018's remaining holidays, and everyone is invited. For more information on upcoming events, one should visit http://polkgeorgia.com/calendar.php.