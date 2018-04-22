Rockmart High School’s FBLA chapter (Future Business Leaders of America) is inviting locals to celebrate the warm weather with a colorful, powder-filled 5k run to raise money for the March of Dimes.
Starting on May 19 at 8 a.m., those who choose to run or walk will be helping the non-profit improve the health of mothers and babies by preventing birth defects, premature births, and infant mortality.
Registration can be found at https://runsignup.com/Race/GA/Rockmart/RunattheRockColor5k or by emailing jdover@polk.k12.ga.us for a registration form.
Patrons 18 years and older can sign up for $20; Anyone below 18 can sign up $10. After the initial deadline of May 1, registration will increase to $35.
“Participants that register by the deadline will receive a race T-shirt,” FBLA Adviser Janet Dover said. “Participants may register after that date, but the cost will go up to $35.00 and they are not guaranteed a t-shirt.”
The event is once again taking place on the Rockmart High and Rockmart Middle campuses where various color stations will rain down powder on those who pass, but those who attended last year can expect some updates.
“This year, participants can expect twice the colors,” Color Run Chairperson Montana Barber said. “We have a new course and medals for the overall first, second, and third place winners. We are using an online registration system to make it easier for participants to register. To those who haven’t decided yet: This is a great way to raise money and awareness for a life-saving organization.”
The 5k run has been handled by the school’s FBLA members from the ground up, and there is even a Color Run committee designed to ensure the event goes well.
“Our leadership team has organized each part of the Color Run-including online registration, t-shirt designs, contacting sponsors, and advertising,” Dover said. “They are working to make it a fun activity for the entire family while also raising funds and informing others about the importance of the March of Dimes for families. Please come join us on May 19.”
More information about the March of Dimes can be found at https://www.marchofdimes.org/.
“For us, this is the optimum opportunity to give back to the organization that gives every baby a fighting chance,” Barber said. “Everyone in our community has been impacted by the March of Dimes through vaccinations and screenings, so it’s nice to be able to give them some of the recognition they deserve.”