The Rockmart Farmers Market is now completely in season with new and returning vendors, fall produce, and plenty of October sweets. When the weather permits it, locals can visit every Thursday from 2 through 6 p.m. on Rockmart's Water Street.
“Spreading Oaks will be bringing plenty of produce including all your fall vegetable needs,” Market Executive Director Shonna Kirkpatrick said. “Morning Glory Farms will be bringing pork and chicken, baked goods, jams and jellies, and fresh vegetables.”
Popular fall items include apples, Brussels sprouts, pears, broccoli, pumpkin, cabbage, carrots, onions, green beans, cranberry, figs, and much more. Earlier summer items such as tomatoes, peaches, okra, watermelon, or corn may be either gone entirely or in limited supply.
“Footehills Farmhouse will have veggies, soap, and pizza crusts,” Kirkpatrick said. “Ms. Adrianna with Timberland Farms will be bringing grass-fed beef, and stop by Quiet Acres for greens including kale, peppers, eggplant, and lettuces. Stop by Dewey's for a fried pie along with his jams, jellies, & pickles. We hope Ms. Sue should be at market with all her goodies.”
While prices will vary between vendors, patrons can also still take advantage of the double SNAP feature. The Rockmart Farmers Market will double EBT up to $50, so those in need can leave with double the food for half the cost. Tokens can be collected by visiting Kirkpatrick or another employee at the venue's front table
Sponsors are still being accepted, and those interested in can visit http://www.rockmartfarmersmarket.com/find-us/ to contact Kirkpatrick. Only two major sponsors will be accepted at any given time, and the business must promote healthy living and community improvement to be accepted.