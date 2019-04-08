It was all about the fun this weekend for local youth in the grassy field behind Family Savings Credit Union in Rockmart, where dozens of children got to gather up eggs during an opening egg hunt for the Easter season.
The bank invited out families from the community to come take part and provided around 3,000 Easter eggs according to branch manager Ryan Robinson. They also provided fun and games for youth and opportunities to hang out with the Easter Bunny prior to the start of the April 6 hunt.
Robinson said that he was thankful for the positive turnout for the event, and added that in some cases it might be the only opportunity for Easter fun for some of Polk County’s youth.
The bank was also joined by WZOT in Rockmart during the day.
The opening egg hunt of the year at Family Savings Credit Union wasn’t the only one held this weekend. After press time on Sunday, the Cedartown Junior Service League were set to gather on Sunday for their annual event in Peek Park where hundreds of youth get the chance to hunt for eggs across the area.
As Easter draws closer, local organizations and churches have a lot planned for the 2019 season. That includes an upcoming Brunch with the Bunny event at Anna Kresge Memorial United Methodist Church in Cedartown, where local youth can have the opportunity to enjoy a morning with bunny-shaped pancakes, games and crafts and even can sit down with the Easter Bunny for a portrait.
It’s just one of many events already available in this week’s community calendar, and many more to come online. Want to include your event in the coming week’s edition ahead of the holiday during Holy Week? E-mail kmyrick@polkstandardjournal.net before Friday, April 12 to have items included.