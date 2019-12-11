The Rockmart Council once again took time out of their monthly meeting to honor one of their longest-serving employees.
For Lisa Tenney, the December 10 meeting meant being honored for all the years spent in the office with a plaque, applause, and plenty of recognition.
Tenney has for the last 25 years worked in the city's administration department. Her history with the city makes her both the longest-serving recipient of the award so far and one of Rockmart's longest-serving employees in general.
Administration workers have a positive impact various aspects of the city, so locals have people like Tenney to thank for the smooth operation of Rockmart on a day to day basis.
The monthly service awards are a move made by Mayor Steve Miller and the council in hopes of demonstrating appreciation for those who work to make Rockmart a better place each day. This month's award also marked the final time that Miller would be honoring an employee with the end of his term in office ahead on January 1.
More information about the city, city employees, and the city council can be found by visiting rockmart-ga.gov.