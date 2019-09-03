Congratulations go out to Charles Spangler of Rockmart who took home the Week 2 prizes in the Polk Pigskin Picks contest.
Spangler took home a good haul for his second round picks. He'll get to enjoy a Atlanta Braves game this coming weekend on Sunday, September 8, along shampoo from Gary Martin, a lavender scented pillow from Silver Comet Furniture, a travel cup from Stacie Baines, a $50 gift card from Mary Miller State Farm Insurance, a $5 gift card from Kroger, a $25 gift certificate from Precious Paws, and a $15 gift certificate from Magnolia West Boutique.
Week 3 prizes are just as good for those who want to get in on the action at Polkpigskinpicks.com. The list includes four Terrace Corner Atlanta Braves Tickets to the upcoming Sept. 20 Atlanta Braves home game, where they'll take on the San Francisco Giants at 7:20 p.m. Winners receive a Red Deck Parking Pass as well when they win the tickets to the game. All told, that's a $140 ticket package.
The winner will also shampoo from Gary Martin, a gift card from Chick-fil-A of Rockmart, $5 gift card from Chick-N-Scratch Bakery, an end-table lamp from Silver Comet Furniture, a sports bottle from Stacie Baines, a $50 gift card from Mary Miller State Farm Insurance, a $5 gift card from Kroger, and a $25 gift certificate from Precious Paws.
Week 3 picks include Pickens at Pepperell, Darlington at Sonoraville, Haralson County at Armuchee, Hiram at South Paulding, Mt. Zion-Carroll at Coosa, Kennesaw State at Kent State, West Georgia at Catawba, Chattanooga at Jacksonville State, LSU at Texas, the Falcons at the Vikings, Pittsburgh at New England and a tie-breaker of Texas A&M at Clemson.
There's no Bulldogs or Yellow Jackets locally on the list this week since Cedartown and Rockmart are both off before road games ahead.
Check out Polkpigskinpicks.com for more on how to register and take part.