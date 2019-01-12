A Lady Jacket reached an impressive milestone in her high school basketball career last week, and she’s only a couple years into play.
Sophomore Keyarah Berry hit her 1,000 career point mark during their Jan. 11 home win against Chattooga.
Halfway through the game, play was paused as Berry reached the milestone and she was presented with an award and given applause from the crowd for the accomplishment.
Berry has been playing basketball for several years, but the 1,000 points were scored during only her high school career, which has thus far been less than two years.
Berry began playing in sixth grade, and said she plans to continue to pursue basketball through her next two years in high school as well as when she goes off to college, working to reach her goal of having a future playing in the WNBA.
After moving to Rockmart from a school in Atlanta, Berry has done big things as a Lady Jacket and appreciates her teammates.
“We are going to try to go to state and win this season,” Berry said. “I thank everybody that’s on my team and I’m glad I got the 1,000 point ball. I wasn't expecting it.”
Head coach Tim Puckett noted that it is a huge plus for Berry to get the accomplishment as a sophomore.
“Within a year and a half, she has already reached that 1,000 point milestone, which is a huge ordeal for a lot of girls, or boys for that matter,” Puckett said. “I believe she can relax now and play more physically and aggressively.”
“Overall, it’s a testament of the team. Keyarah is just as good as everyone else who allows her to be, so it was definitely a good team effort,” Puckett said.