Brown-Wright Post 12 The American Legion is giving locals an opportunity to give or take with the 74th annual Empty Stocking Fund Drive. The organization works to give those in need a plentiful holiday season, with toys and treats for all those accepted.
Post 12 will be accepting applications from November 17 through Nov. 27 for needy families living in the Rockmart and Aragon areas. Applications can be picked up at 1 Veterans Cir, Rockmart, the Rockmart Library, or the local elementary schools. The group expects to serve children ages two through ten.
Those receiving help from other holiday charity organizations are not eligible for assistance through the Empty Stockings Fund Drive.
Those who don't need assistance this year may consider donating when Legion members and Auxiliary visit local businesses to collect donations the week after Thanksgiving. The group is accepting money, toys, and other holiday items on Nov. 23 and Nov. 24, and they will continue accepting donations every Saturday for the next two or three weeks. Money collected will be used to buys gifts.
“They've been doing the drive for 74 years now,” Legion Commander Larry Bolt said. “I think that's real good of them. They give Christmas to Lord knows how many kids. We're not aiming for a specific number, we're just gonna help as many as we can."