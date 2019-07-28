Time is running out to sign up for the city of Rockmart's recreational sports teams, and those looking to play soccer, become a football cheerleader, or compete in football are urged to visit 815 College St. by August 3 between 12 through 5 p.m.
The usual $60 fee applies for the first child being signed up, but additional children will be admitted at a discounted cost of $45.
The price covers jerseys, pants, socks, belts, and various other materials needed.
Boys and girls soccer is open to those ages 5 through 12, boys and girls flag football is open to those 5 through 6, boys football is open to different age brackets including ages 7 and 8, 9 and 10, and 11 and 12.
Those signing up will need to complete necessary paperwork such as a waiver, relevant medical information, and contact information.
More information about the group, events, and signing up can be found by visiting https://www.facebook.com/Rockmart-Recreation-Dept-658222241230303/.