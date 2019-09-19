The past few weeks of Rockmart football have provided another exciting start to a season where the Yellow Jackets look to return to the mountain top of the state in Class AA.
So far they’ve been able to stand fast against the Cedartown Bulldogs, a visit from Central Carroll, and a trip to face Heard County.
Next on their list is starting off Region 7-AA with a win.
Head Coach Biff Parson said following Friday’s trip to Franklin that his team’s focus this Friday is on taking the first step with a win and keep progress in the right direction toward another region title.
First on their list to face is an Armuchee Indians squad that haven’t won a game against the Jackets in the past three seasons, and who come into the game at 0-3 after losses to area teams ahead of the beginning of the region schedule. Yet the Jackets shouldn’t overlook the Indians just yet.
Parson said the team is still seeking to find some identity with their variety of threats on the offense and defense, and not centrally focus on junior quarterback Javin Whatley, who is also the Jackets’ leading scorer on the early season so far.
He said there’s plenty of talent with backs and receivers to play their roles, but that kinks are still being worked out.
“We’re still trying to find our identity obviously,” Parson said. “We’re still a work in progress.”
Even with wrinkles to iron out, Rockmart comes into the game with an attitude of domination.
They’ve already put up 129 points on the year between touchdowns, safeties and field goals. Their biggest margin of victory came over Central Carroll in their home opener on August 30, when they beat the Lions 51-14.
The Jackets also have recent history on their side in the forthcoming game against the Indians.
Rockmart has a 13-2 historical record against Armuchee, the only two losses coming back-to-back in 2010 and 2011.
In the past three meetings, Rockmart has gone 62-6, 56-21 and 62-13 in wins over Armuchee. All under Parson’s leadership.
In fact, the last time the Jackets lost a 7-AA game was in October 2016 to the Pepperell Dragons, which upset their chance for a region title in Parson’s first year on the job.
Since then, Rockmart has gone 17 straight in region play.
Meanwhile Armuchee is not having a positive start to their season. They opened on the road at Murray County, who took the Indians in a 30-12 victory on August 23. A bye week gave the Armuchee squad time to regroup, but their home opener saw additional heartache.
Haralson County took Armuchee for a 59-0 shutout in their second game of the season. Trion followed that up last week with a 41-6 win over the Indians.
They’ll have real troubles against a Rockmart offense used to playing at a fast tempo, and a Jackets defense who doesn’t want to give up yardage at any cost.
Kickoff at Armuchee is set for this Friday at 7:30 p.m.