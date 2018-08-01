Protect your four-legged family member from rabies by taking advantage of the discounted vaccinations the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society have on offer on coming up in a September event.
A vaccinations clinic is being held on Saturday, Sept. 15 from 8 a.m. through 1 p.m. at 436 Hogue Ave., Rockmart.
The low-cost rabies clinic provides shots to cats and dogs for $10 each, and Precious Paws will provide nail trimmings for $5. Typically, rabies shots can cost owners around $20 or more.
“Why come to the low-cost rabies clinic?” participant Velvet Clay asked. “Mostly for the low-cost vaccine of $10, but it's a county requirement. Rabies is 100 percent fatal and 100 percent preventable. There's also nail clippings for $5 courtesy of Precious Paws, and a chance on a wonderful 'Bark Box' subscription giveaway sponsored by Allstate John Purser.”
Summer is peak rabies season because warm weather and outdoor activities can increase encounters with wild, infected animals.
The disease affects the central nervous system and attacks the brain if left untreated- in both pets and humans.
Common symptoms include increased salivation, difficulty swallowing, and fear of water.