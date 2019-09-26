Nothing says “thank you” like a warm meal, and Rockmart Presbyterian Church got their point across by treating Polk County's numerous first-responders to a massive breakfast of bacon, eggs, sausage, cinnamon rolls, biscuits, gravy, and much more earlier this month.
The event offered police officers, EMS workers, and other public safety officials a chance to unwind during the early hours of September 7, and while many returned to service after the meal, they did so with a full stomach.
The event was scheduled near the anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks as a reminder of the important role first-responders occupy- as well as a reminder of the dangerous conditions those on the job often put themselves through for the sake of the public.
The church served approximately 30 to 40 people in the first few hours of the event alone, and while the meal was originally scheduled to last until 9 a.m., volunteers continued to serve any public safety workers who came in later.
While Rockmart Presbyterian has been holding the breakfasts roughly every few years, there is talk of making it an annual event.
Those interested in attending Rockmart Presbyterian as a congregate can look forward to weekly services. Additional information about meetings, worships, and studies can be found by visiting http://www.rockmartpresbyterian.org/.