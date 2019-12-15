Rockmart Presbyterian is keeping it traditional this Christmas, and after two years, locals once again got the chance to watch the church’s live reenactment of the birth of Jesus and other events from the nativity.
The event, held biannually, features actors from the group dressed in full costume, performing choreography, and delivering narration as they tell the story of baby Jesus and the three Wise Men who bring him gifts. Even the church members who don’t appear in the show offer assistance with the settings, costumes, or lighting.
While there were some renovations to the church’s yard where they perform, the show itself has been kept as close to the original as possible. The dialogue in particular has been kept as close to the original 1950's performance as possible.
“We haven’t been rehearsing much because everyone knows it,” church member Dixie Plant said. “We’ve done a lot of landscaping here, but the music and all the wording and everything is the same.”
The show ended with the Wise Men, the angels, and others bowing to the newborn savior, but while citizens will have to wait another 2 years for the next show, those interested in being a part of it are welcome to stop by the church for details on participating.
More information about the group and their activities can be found by visiting http://www.rockmartpresbyterian.org/.