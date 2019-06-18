It is one of those stories sometimes found on Facebook that brings a smile to the face and pulls at the heartstrings.
During recent days, officers from the Rockmart Police Department took time out to climb up a ladder and restore a basketball goal back to regulation in an effort to help out a young man on the west side of town.
Rockmart Police Chief Randy Turner shared the story online on the police department’s Facebook and later on provided additional details that brought about a happy moment for one Adrian Payton.
“The basketball net started as a citizen, who wishes to not be named, came to me with the net,” Turner explained.
The anonymous donor had watched Payton playing basketball at home on Pearl Street and asked if he could provide him with a new net.
“I presented it to the officers during a training class at the PD and Officers Daniel Jones, Jerry Amos and Jonathan Fuller were all excited and eager to ride with me to replace the net,” Turner explained.
However, Turner said the whole encounter went much deeper than just the net.
“The conversation I had with his mother and grandmother was wonderful for all involved,” Turner said. “The grandmother said she was worried and never had an officer knock on her door for anything positive. We shared a few laughs while the net was being replaced and we discussed how important it is for our children to be outside playing.”
Turner said he hoped that the small act of kindness taken by officers last week could provide an example of their continued efforts to reach out to the community in a positive way.
“This encounter was eye opening for all of us and was much needed in our community,” he said.
The group of officers went out to Pearl Street on June 12 to replace the net. On Facebook, the department stated the work was worth it, and gave special thanks to the anonymous donor who provided the net.
His hopes are that he’ll find additional opportunities for officers to give back in this way in the future. Those wishing to make donations to help efforts in Rockmart can contact Turner at the Police Department by calling 770-684-6558.