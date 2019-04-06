The Rockmart Police Department added a new officer to the force in recent days, and welcomed along the young recruit with open arms.
Officer Caleb Bowman reported for duty and was sworn in on April 2 in Rockmart Municipal Court by Judge Andrew Roper as he took on his new job with the Rockmart Police on patrol duties.
Bowman, who showed interest at an early age in the force, is also a Rockmart native.
Rockmart Police’s Facebook page added in their post on the new recruit that “w{span}e’re honored to have Officer Bowman join our team and we look forward to his contribution to our community.”
He took on his first night shift on April 3.