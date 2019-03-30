The Rockmart High School's College Wall of Fame will likely continue to grow in coming years with at least six more players who plan to continue their studies and their playing time at the college level starting in Fall 2019.
Rockmart's football program celebrated signing day for seniors headed off to play at several schools across the country during a March 27 celebration at the high school.
Those players who enlisted for squads include Ant Lester, Noah Hughes, Donte Williams, Markus Smith, Tyler Abram and Ohigee Swinger.
Lester and Swinger are both slated to become Buffaloes and play in years to come at Arkansas Baptist. Another pair of seniors heading out of state are Williams and Abram, who will both be playing at Highlands College in Kansas, where they'll play as Scotties on the community college campus.
Smith, who shined brightly during Rockmart's run toward a state title in 2018 after missing games early in the season due to injury, is headed to Lenior-Rhyne University in Hickory, North Carolina where he'll play as a Bear next year.
The player thus far sticking the closest to home is Hughes. He will be heading to Reinhardt University in Waleska and will be joining the Eagles program.
The season isn't done quite yet, and head coach Biff Parson said previously he expects more players to get the opportunity to move onto the next level before graduation comes up in May.