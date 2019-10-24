Rockmart hosts again on Friday for their next region contest, and the Yellow Jackets are looking good to continue their undefeated streak as they take on the Coosa Eagles.
Rockmart sitting at 7-0 for the year looks to wrap up the region with Coosa, and two more games against Gordon Central and Model to wrap up the regular season in November.
A 1-6 Coosa has only won a single region game this year against Armuchee on Oct. 4, having fallen to every other opponent with exception to Mt. Zion, who they played to a 22-21 defeat.
The Jackets come into the contest with a dominant record against the Eagles. They've played each other 49 times over the years, and Rockmart holds a 35-13-1, and have won the past three years under Head Coach Biff Parson.
With a combination of threats on offense and defense this year, Rockmart is on track for another win against the Eagles to make it a fourth in a row.
Rockmart comes off a big win over Pepperell in the past week of play, and all but sealed their spot at the top of the 7-AA mountain for 2019. They sit undefeated in region play in first place ahead of a one-loss Pepperell and one-loss Model tied for second, and a fourth place Chattooga.
The Jackets kick off against Coosa at the Rock at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Listen live on WZOT 101.9 FM for those who can't make it to the game.