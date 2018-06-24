Rockmart's most recent meeting mostly dealt with financial work, but the rest of the city doesn't stop moving when the budgets are due. The group addressed the ongoing situation with Highway 278's speed limit before moving on to other matters.
Local citizen Edward Graves has made it his mission to get Highway 278's speed limit reduced after his wife and grandchild had a near-fatal encounter with a speeding truck, and after multiple delegations at both city and county events, he may have his wish.
Rockmart Mayor Steve Miller offered an update to the situation and promised that the speed limit would be re-evaluated by professionals. If the studies suggest the speed limit is a primary factor for accidents, it could be reduced.
“I asked Mr. Ellis if he would contact the department of transportation and ask them to review the speed on 278 in light of the accidents that have been occurring,” Miller said. “Let them do a traffic study for us and come back with a recommendation on whether or not it needs to be the same.”
Miller also spoke with officials and found out that, at least on preliminary evaluation, most car accidents were caused by driver error- not necessarily an improper speed limit.
“I talked to the chief,” Miller said during the June 12 meeting. “Most of the accidents that have occurred have been driver error. The two fatalities that have occurred there were driver error. We just had a major accident on 278 that did significant damage and injury- but there again, driver error.”
Speed limit changes are unlikely unless the traffic study suggests them, but in the meantime, the council members hope the new distracted driving legislature will prevent as many driver error accidents as possible.
Conditional Use Request
True Believers Full Gospel Baptist Church is officially coming to Rockmart thanks to the city council approving the previously advertised conditional use request.
Numerous members were present during the hearing, and their request was approved with no opposition.
Those interested in can visit the True Believers at 826 West Elm Street once established.
Closing
The hard work of city clerk Pam Herring was given notice during the meeting, and she received the Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officer Association once again.
“'Pleased to notify you that your comprehensive annual financial report for fiscal year ending in 2017 qualifies for the GFOA Certificate for Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting,'” Miller read from the letter. “'The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition within our county.'”
The group finished honoring Herring with a massive round of applause.
Rockmart Library manager Sharon Cleveland, who recently announced her retirement, was also given notice during the meeting. Miller reflected on her library tenure and demonstrated appreciation for her hard work.
“Sharon Cleveland is retiring from the library,” Miller said. “I hate to hear that. She does an excellent job. I would like to suggest we express gratitude for her tenure at the library as well.”