One talented Rockmart Middle School student – Zion Bradley – is soon to represent Polk School District at the upcoming regional spelling bee where he will test his knowledge and spelling abilities against other first-place students from around Georgia.
It was Zion’s win at the recent 2020 District Spelling Bee that earned him the right to compete at the next level, and should he keep winning, the sixth grader could then continue to compete at the state level or even higher.
Zion still has approximately a month left to practice until the regional happens later in February, but regardless of the results, he and his fellow students have shown that hard work pays off. The district recognized a total of 16 different youths for their performance in school spelling bees.
From Youngs Grove Elementary, Hailyn Baxter emerged as both the district runner-up and the winner of the school spelling bee. Jacquelyn Cortes won the Cedartown Middle School spelling bee, Cullen Hall won the Cherokee Elementary School spelling bee, Kaylee East won the Northside Elementary School spelling bee, Andrew Coble won the Westside Elementary School spelling bee, Daemien Kanan won the Eastside Elementary School spelling bee, and Aidan Wilson won the Van Wert Elementary School spelling bee.
They were recognized alongside alternates Ayden Jones from Cedartown Middle School, Emmanel Perez from Cherokee Elementary School, Zadrian Gibbons from Northside Elementary School, Jamarion Office from Westside Elementary School, Ryan Smith from Rockmart Middle School, Madison Hackney from Eastside Elementary School, Ethan Woods from Van Wert Elementary School, and Brenna McDonald from Youngs Grove Elementary School.
More information about the upcoming spelling bees and any of the schools mentioned can be found by visiting https://www.polk.k12.ga.us/. Congratulations go out to all students.