The Rockmart Middle School FBLA participated in Region Competition at Ringgold High School on January 8, with 34 members that competed in business-related objective tests and performance events. During this year’s region event, the RMS FBLA was awarded first place for Largest Local Chapter Middle Level Membership. Chapter Advisers are Janet Dover and Farrah McDonald.
Additionally, the following members received medals for placing in their event:
Business Concepts:
Lane Johnson — 4th Place
Carson Waller — 5th Place
Business Etiquette:
Emma Damron — 2nd Place
Career Exploration:
Kason Zuker — 2nd Place
Kaelyn Jones — 5th Place
Computer & Internet Concepts:
Ryan Smith — 1st Place
Lane Johnson — 2nd Place
Creed:
Savanna Jackson — 1st Place
Critical Thinking:
Team of Jaycee Anderson, Piper Braden, Gage Warren — 2nd Place
Digital Citizenship:
Kaia Franks — 1st Place
Jaycee Anderson — 2nd Place
Colby Wilson — 4th Place
Ryan Smith — 5th Place
Elevator Speech:
MaryJane Whaley — 2nd Place
Employability Skills:
Emma Barber — 1st Place
Introduction to Business Communication:
Brooklyn Faine — 1st Place
Carley Shoemaker — 2nd Place
Emma Kelley — 3rd Place
Introduction to Computer Science & Coding:
Emma Kelley — 3rd Place
Piper Braden — 4th Place
Invention Convention:
Team of Jocelin Rangel & Nadiyah Williams — 1st Place
Marketing Concepts:
Cayden McBryde — 2nd Place
Microsoft Office Concepts:
Emma Damron — 1st Place
Emma Kelly — 2nd Place
Kaia Franks — 5th Place
Public Speaking:
Sara Jackson — 1st Place
Social Media Concepts:
Kaelyn Jones — 1st Place
Brooklyn Faine — 3rd Place
Grace Rayson — 5th Place