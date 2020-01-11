Rockmart Middle FBLA Region Competition

Students in Rockmart Middle School’s FBLA program scored big during regional competition in recent days.

 Contributed

The Rockmart Middle School FBLA participated in Region Competition at Ringgold High School on January 8, with 34 members that competed in business-related objective tests and performance events. During this year’s region event, the RMS FBLA was awarded first place for Largest Local Chapter Middle Level Membership. Chapter Advisers are Janet Dover and Farrah McDonald.

Additionally, the following members received medals for placing in their event:

Business Concepts:

Lane Johnson — 4th Place

Carson Waller — 5th Place

Business Etiquette:

Emma Damron — 2nd Place

Career Exploration:

Kason Zuker — 2nd Place

Kaelyn Jones — 5th Place

Computer & Internet Concepts:

Ryan Smith — 1st Place

Lane Johnson — 2nd Place

Creed:

Savanna Jackson — 1st Place

Critical Thinking:

Team of Jaycee Anderson, Piper Braden, Gage Warren — 2nd Place

Digital Citizenship:

Kaia Franks — 1st Place

Jaycee Anderson — 2nd Place

Colby Wilson — 4th Place

Ryan Smith — 5th Place

Elevator Speech:

MaryJane Whaley — 2nd Place

Employability Skills:

Emma Barber — 1st Place

Introduction to Business Communication:

Brooklyn Faine — 1st Place

Carley Shoemaker — 2nd Place

Emma Kelley — 3rd Place

Introduction to Computer Science & Coding:

Emma Kelley — 3rd Place

Piper Braden — 4th Place

Invention Convention:

Team of Jocelin Rangel & Nadiyah Williams — 1st Place

Marketing Concepts:

Cayden McBryde — 2nd Place

Microsoft Office Concepts:

Emma Damron — 1st Place

Emma Kelly — 2nd Place

Kaia Franks — 5th Place

Public Speaking:

Sara Jackson — 1st Place

Social Media Concepts:

Kaelyn Jones — 1st Place

Brooklyn Faine — 3rd Place

Grace Rayson — 5th Place

