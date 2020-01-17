Local students are doing their part and giving back to those in need and reached out to the Department of Family and Children Services with a donation in recent days.
The Rockmart Middle School Future Business Leaders of America chapter collected donations to provide backpacks filled with items to give to children as they enter foster care locally.
"Polk DFCS appreciates the partnership we have with the Polk School District," DFCS officials said in a brief release thanking the FBLA students for the donation.
Those who want to give back to DFCS, volunteer or become a foster parent can get involved can reach out to Robin Forston by calling 404-895-6517 or emailing robin.forston@dhs.ga.gov. There's also a toll-free line at 1-877-210-KIDS.
Also visit www.fostergeorgia.com for more information.