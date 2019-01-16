Police Chief Keith Sorrells set to retire in early February after 10 years as head of department
While the year may have changed, the many re-appointments to Rockmart's government means the city is largely staying the same after their first meeting of 2019.
However one big announcement came as business got underway for the Rockmart City Council, with the city’s head on the council deciding that he will be serving out the rest of his term and not returning.
Mayor Steve Miller announced that this will be his final year in office, honoring a promise he made to voters that he would only serve for two terms in office.
“At the time I was elected Mayor, I asked the council to consider changing it to where there were term limits of two terms for mayor, and three terms for a council member,” Miller said in a follow-up. “They choose not to do that, and I’m honoring what I proposed.”
He said that “I thoroughly enjoyed my time serving as mayor” and it was his intention to announce now ahead of qualifying in August for forthcoming off-year local elections.
“I wanted to let people know so they have ample time to consider to their intentions to run for Mayor,” he said.
Elections are forthcoming for the Mayor’s seat and two council seats, Ward 2 represented by James Payne, and Ward 5 represented by Rick Stone.
Another change in Rockmart is coming in the police department as well with another retirement announcement coming much sooner. Rockmart Police Chief Keith Sorrells will be giving up his post in February after serving the past 10 years in the role.
Replacing him will be Assistant Chief Randy Turner. He’s expected to take over the role after February 5.
Some things aren’t changing at city hall. Rockmart’s legal team, the auditor, and the Municipal Judge are remaining the same after votes during their Jan. 8 session, and James Payne was once again selected to serve as Mayor Pro-Tem. All of these decisions were made via unanimous votes the council.
Bill Lumpkin was also approved for a new five-year term, 2019 through 2023, to the Rockmart Development Authority, and without an election due, Rockmart's council members remain the same as years prior.
“It is that time of the year,” Mayor Miller said. “You can look and see that they mirror what we had in 2018. Same legal team, same auditor, same Municipal Judge at this time.”
The Rockmart City Council had a short list of other items in the way of business, which included delegate Chris Alvey did represent the Rockmart girls' softball team in presenting a check to the city for updated score booths at their playing field.
“On behalf of Rockmart girls' fast pitch, I'd like to present this check in the amount of $5,661.62 to the city of Rockmart for the replacement of the score keeper's booth and improvements to the field,” Alvey said.
Jeff Hulsey, along with Miller, expressed their thanks during a brief ceremony last week.
“We certainly want to express our appreciation to the girls' fast pitch softball team as the city prepares to take over that operation,” Miller said.
Editor Kevin Myrick contributed to this report.