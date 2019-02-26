A charity breakfast to help raise money for local causes is coming soon to Rockmart.
The "Old Fashioned Breakfast" at Rockmart Masonic Lodge #97 is being held on Saturday, March 9 starting at 7 a.m. and continuing through 11 a.m. and will feature classic breakfast items like pancakes, bacon and sausage, gravy and biscuits and choices of coffee and juice.
Masons will be serving breakfast at the Lodge at 1204 N. Piedmont Ave., Rockmart.
Breakfast is $7 per plate. Money raised from the breakfast will go toward providing dinner for the Rockmart High School football team during the 2019 season prior to home games. Carry out is available as well for those who wish to take their meal home.
For more information or to pre-purchase plates, contact Harold McDurmon 404-379-2136.