Rockmart Masonic Lodge #97 has lunch covered. Those interested in a plate of barbecued pork, cole slaw, baked beans, Texas toast, and chips can visit 1204 N. Piedmont Ave., Rockmart on April 26 from 11 a.m. through 1 p.m. to pick up a plate for only $8.
Those who can't make it out of the office can request a delivery to their business.
More information about the event can be acquired by contacting Harold McDurmon at 404-379-2136.
Money raised from charity meals such as the barbecue is typically put back into the community.
Lodge #97 recently held a pancake breakfast and contributed the funds towards providing dinner for the Rockmart High School football team before their various home games.