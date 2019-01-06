An elderly Rockmart man who was reported missing over the weekend was returned home safely after making it more than two hours south.
Polk County Police Chief Kenny Dodd said on Sunday that details were still light on how 87-year-old Lewis Helms made it from the Valley View Road area in Rockmart on Friday night at 4 p.m., and turned up unharmed in Perry some 150 miles away on Saturday.
Dodd said that a family in the Perry-area found Helms and drove him back home over the weekend to Rockmart. Helms’ family planned to retrieve the late-model White Ford Ranger he was reported missing in as well.
“We’re just glad he’s back,” Dodd said. “There were a lot of people looking for him.”
Dodd also offered his thanks to all those who attempted to help locate Helms and those who also helped with his safe return.