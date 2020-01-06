The Rockmart Library is offering locals a chance to learn the ins and outs of the Silhouette Cameo machine with their upcoming class on Tuesday, January 14 from 5 through 7 p.m. Those interested in learning to apply vinyl to glass or using the machine for other creative tasks are urged to stop by.
Participants will learn how to set up a machine, the basics of operation, and a step by step tutorial on vinyl application. There is no fee to join, but the class is limited to 10 participants. Attendees will also need to bring their own monogrammed glass.
For those unfamiliar, the Silhouette Cameo is an electronic cutting tool. Whether using paper, fabric, or other materials, the machine can most likely give you any cut your arts and crafts project needs.
Those interested in visiting the library for other reasons can visit 316 N. Piedmont Ave Bldg. 201, Rockmart from 9 a.m. through 7 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, from 9 a.m. through 6 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. through 5 p.m. on Friday, and 10 a.m. through 4 p.m. on Saturday.