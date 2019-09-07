Even with summer events over Rockmart, the local library remain a place for citizens to find entertainment, education, and resources.
This month, the Rockmart library has prepared everything from story time sessions to homeschooling events.
Upcoming activities include a 10 a.m. iHomeschool session for middle and high school students on Friday, September 13; a 10 a.m. homeschooling resource event on Saturday, Sept. 14; an 11 a.m. story time session on Monday, Sept. 16; and a 6 p.m. bedtime story session also on Monday, Sept. 16.
The events are free to attend, and for any event that may require sign-ups, locals can visit 316 Elm St, Rockmart.
Some events may have limited space, so those interested are urged to sign-up sooner rather than later.
To better accommodate students and those working, the Rockmart library also updated their hours.
Those interested in checking out a book or movie or using a computer can now visit from 9 a.m. through 7 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, from 9 a.m. through 6 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. through 5 p.m. on Friday, and 10 a.m. through 4 p.m. on Saturday.
Resources such as quiet study areas, meeting rooms, printers, and much more can be found inside, and since the Rockmart library recently updated their network infrastructure, those who need to use the internet for work or personal use can expect even better results than usual.
More information about the library and events can be found by visiting http://rockmart.shrls.org/.