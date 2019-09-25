Polk’s local libraries are connecting citizens to books, computers, and other resources year round, but this month, the Rockmart and Cedartown branches have prepared a slew of new events for those both old and young.
Rockmart locals can look forward to upcoming events such as an adult crafting session for book page pumpkins on on Tuesday, Sept. 24 from 5 through 7 p.m., a computer class on Thursday, Sept. 26 from 5 through 6 p.m., an iHomeschool session for middle and high school aged students on Friday, Sept. 27 from 10 through 11 a.m., and a story time sessions on Monday, Sept. 30 beginning at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.
The events are free to attend, and for any event that may require sign-ups, locals can visit 316 Elm St, Rockmart. Some events may have limited space, so those interested are urged to sign-up sooner rather than later.
To better accommodate students and those working, the Rockmart library also updated their hours. Those interested in checking out a book or movie or using a computer can now visit from 9 a.m. through 7 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, from 9 a.m. through 6 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. through 5 p.m. on Friday, and 10 a.m. through 4 p.m. on Saturday.
Resources such as quiet study areas, meeting rooms, printers, and much more can be found inside, and since the Rockmart library recently updated their network infrastructure, those who need to use the internet for work or personal use can expect even better results than usual.
More information about the library and events can be found by visiting http://rockmart.shrls.org/.