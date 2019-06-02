Though it marks the first day of summer, Rockmart’s veterans were celebrating much more than the start of the season during their annual Memorial Day ceremony.
Traditional military music, speeches, commemorative rifle firings, and stories of military life all returned to honor those who’ve made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.
The holiday honored those who died in active duty service, but veterans and active duty personnel are also shown appreciation for their sacrifices as well. With Brown-Wright Post 12 returning as the organizer, the May 26 event went off without a hitch.
The Legion was incorporated by Congress in 1919 as a patriotic dedication devoted to mutual helpfulness. The largest wartime veterans service in the nation, the program is committed to mentoring youth, sponsoring wholesome community programs, advocating patriotism, aiding strong national security, and continued devotion to those members and those who served.
Alongside scheduling and directing the event, the Legion directly participates in the service. The Post 12 Legion Riders returned once again for the advancement of the country’s colors. A flag was placed on each bike as the riders circled the outside of the Silver Comet Trailhead.
The city’s memorial at Seaborn Jones Park was once again ordained with a decorative wreath, and the brief moment of silence was broken only by a performance of the national anthem and pledge of allegiance.
The Color Guard lined up for the rifle firing before a performance of TAPS closed the event for another year. Those who missed the event but are looking to share some love for the troops can look forward to the Veteran’s Day celebration later in November.
More information about the American Legion Brown-Wright Post 12 can be found by visiting http://www.brownwrightpost12.org/home.html.