The Lady Jackets took a 56-34 win over the Lady Indians on Monday night in their home finale for the season.
Rockmart hosted Armuchee at home on earlier than expected for a 7-AA game that also served as the team’s celebration of senior night as well. The game was originally scheduled for today, but was played early due to the anticipated bad weather.
With the win on Rockmart’s Senior Night, The Lady Jackets now hold a 14-7 (10-2 7-AA) season record and is ranked as second in the 7-AA region, right below Model. Armuchee now holds a 7-13 (2-10 7-AA) record and sits in the seventh place 7-AA region seat.
Monday night's win provided memorable moments for the four seniors who may have played on their home court for the last time.
Seniors Cambree Stanley, Mollie Little, and Desiree Williams were recognized for their time as players on the court while Senior Ashlyn Jay was recognized as the team manager.
Through the game, Sophomore Keyarah Berry led the Lady Jackets by adding a total of 26 points to the scoreboard and going seven for nine at the free throw line.
Sophomore Megan Little also shined by putting up a total of 19 points and impressively going eight for eight with her free throws.
Over half of the points for the Lady Jackets were scored by Berry and Little, with their combined total being 45 points.
“Defensively, we were fine. Offensively, we came out a little sluggish,” head coach Tim Puckett said. “We missed a lot of easy lay-ups and easy shots.”
He said he wants to see the team get better about keeping up when the Lady Jackets have the ball.
“I thought we did a great job boxing out and controlling the tempo of the game, but there wasn't a good focus on offense, and that’s something we are going to have to improve on,” Puckett said.
“Defensively, Keyarah stood out, and Anbria also had a good game.Anbria did a great job of controlling the boards, and is the most vocal person on the team so therefore does a good job with facilitating plays.”
The away game scheduled for tomorrow at Bremen may be canceled depending on weather conditions. If not, the girls will play at 6 p.m.
On Friday, the Lady Jackets will travel to Coosa for their last regular season game before the region tournament.
“I think I’m going to challenge the girls to get ourselves dialed in and ready to play,” Puckett said. “We have a goal set to be Region Champions, so we are going to have to go and take care of business.”
The 7-AA Region tournament is currently scheduled for next week, with the Lady Jackets playing sometime on Friday. Check back for more information.
The girls team will take the court at 6 p.m. on Friday at Coosa and invites community members to show their support as their season draws to an end.