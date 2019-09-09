The Rockmart Junior Varsity Yellow Jackets got a 28-8 win over the Temple Tigers at home last Thursday.
Rockmart got a running start on the game and was leading Temple at halftime with a score of 28-0.
“Our overall goal was of course to win, but I really wanted everyone to have the opportunity to play and know their assignments when they did play,” Head Coach Jonathan Thomas said.
“I was impressed defensively that we held a team to only eight points,” Thomas said.
“These experiences are good for the boys as a feeder into next year’s play on the varsity team,” Thomas added.
The JV Jackets will face the Model Blue Devils in an away game this Thursday night at 5:30 p.m.