- Celebration includes Streetman concert and movie night for Georgia Cities Week.
Live music and a family film were just part of the fun to end the week in Rockmart as the city took part in an annual celebration held throughout Georgia.
Isaac Streetman and the Southern Boys provided a free concert for the community and then Hilburn Field played the role of outdoor theater for a viewing of “Coco” to cap off Georgia Cities Week in Rockmart. Streetman, who took part in the newest season of “American Idol” on ABC, took to the former home of Rockmart High School Football to play his usual sound, and citizens were treated to classics such as “Blue Suede Shoes,” “Can’t You See,” “Tennessee Whiskey,” and many more.
He also participated in one of Rockmart’s first Cities Week celebrations when he provided music for the town cookout on Marble Street. Streetman was supposed to play Thursday night in a block part on Marble Street at the Rockmart History Museum, but it was called off due to wet weather.
The night’s entertainment was designed to honor the municipality and boost citizen morale.
Various council members and city staff were present to mingle with attendees and get to know who they represent.
“We’re able to provide free entertainment to show that we are a committed community,” Mayor Steve Miller said. “Free movies, free food, free music. Some of our tents down here show our different departments so people can come in and see what our public works department does, see what our police department does, see what our fire department does. So, just to show our citizens that we’re here every day for them- not just to provide services, but to provide entertainment and a good, safe place for citizens to have a good evening out.”
Each department’s tent offered free t-shirts with their branch’s information on it, and many attendees could be seen walking the field with white police shirts.
Any that didn’t get a shirt from the tents likely won a door prize. Between gift cards, shirts, and bags, it seemed nearly every guest was fortunate enough to take home a useful prize.
The event was possible thanks to the help of local businesses and industries that donated prizes, time, and money. Meggitt sponsored the movie night and screening of “Coco,” for instance.
Those interested in learning more about Georgia Cities Week can visit https://www.gmanet.com/Training-Events/Georgia-Cities-Week.aspx.