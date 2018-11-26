Jackets continue dominance as last undefeated Class AA team in 2018 season, heading into semifinals this Friday
LOUISVILLE, Ga. - Jefferson County had no answer for a vaunted offense that has a team rolling to one of its best seasons, as Rockmart won again last week 48-13, and now steps into territory unseen in decades.
The Yellow Jackets however better come ready to sting the competition this week as they face a familiar foe and last year brought a halt to the end of their playoff run. Callaway is coming to town, and Rockmart head coach Biff Parson said his team is looking to host yet another big showdown this Friday night.
Rockmart, the last undefeated team in Class AA, used an offense full of weapons last week to take down Jefferson County 48-13 on Friday night in the state quarterfinals. They’ll look to do so again this week against the Cavaliers, who come into the game at 12-2 after defeating Washington County.
Parson said his team began preparing over the weekend for the visiting Cavaliers, and though all are excited for the opportunity they now have they are cautiously optimistic. He said one of the things that he hopes will make the difference is the Rockmart fan base, who turned out big for last week’s road trip to Louisville.
“Home field advantage is always big, and our community has been outstanding in supporting us all season long,” he said.
The Jackets need the fans more than ever as they head into the fourth round of the playoffs, just one more win away from a trip to Atlanta.
How they got to this point was in the pattern fans have become accustomed to this season. Get ahead of the competition early, and stay there through four quarters.
Jefferson County (10-3) bowed out after reaching the quarterfinals for the first time in three years.
A Rockmart team led by Dylan Bailey, who threw for three touchdowns and totaled 103 yards of offense, kept the team rolling through Jefferson County. Zabrion Whatley rushed for 100 yards and Markus Smith added 83 yards and two scores.
None of that would have been possible without a full effort of the entire team, but Parson said he especially appreciated the way his offensive line dug in and kept up their protection to advance the running game.
“It was a total team effort, and I think it all started up front with our offensive line,” he said.
Jefferson County star senior Jaden Jenkins rushed 27 times for 98 yards and one touchdown in his final high school game.
Bailey totaled three passing touchdowns in the first half, the first coming on a quick first drive when he found Reed Couch on a 15-yard pass for a 7-0 lead. Smith scored on a 16-yard run at 1:01 for a 14-0 lead.
Jefferson County gambled on fourth-and-inches deep in its territory early in the second and was stuffed. Rockmart went deep on its first play and Bailey found Juke Boozer on a 32-yard touchdown pass for a 21-0 advantage.
A long Warrior drive led to an answer at 4:31 when Jenkins scored on a 5-yard run, but the Yellow Jackets got a score with 30 seconds left in the half on a 21-yard pass from Bailey to Whatley for a 28-7 lead at the break.
The onslaught continued into the third. After a Warrior fumble on the opening possession, Rockmart again charged downfield and scored on an 8-yard Smith run for a 35-7 lead to set the rout in motion.
The victory marks the first trip to the semifinals for the Yellow Jackets (13-0) since 1988. They’ll play for their first state championship appearance since 1957.
Parson said it added to the long list of improvements he feels the team has made through the past three seasons.
“Obviously it’s a big accomplishment, and it’s a step in the right direction of what we’ve done – we meaning our players and staff in the last three years – we’re moving forward,” he said.
Kickoff against Callaway comes at 7:30 p.m. on Friday night, and the community is being asked to come out and show support for the Jackets against the visiting Cavaliers.
David Lee of the Augusta Chronicle and Standard Journal Editor Kevin Myrick contributed to this story.