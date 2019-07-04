The Rockmart Homeless Initiative has been hard at work in the past months, was excited to open their resource center this past Friday after being closed for two months, and feels that a recent donation from a student-led fundraiser played a huge role in helping.
In early April, a leak was discovered in the resource center’s roof due to roof work on a neighboring building, and caused caused damage in the key areas of the center, including the bathroom, supply closet, and cot area.
RHI Board Member Victoria Millhollan stated previously that they tried their best to cover and protect everything with tarps, but due to the leaks, falling of ceiling tiles, and soaked carpet, the center was ultimately not safe for their clients to stay inside.
The organization announced their official temporary closure to the public on April 7.
Millhollan and other volunteers searched for another location to use or rent, but were unsuccessful and instead resorted to meeting clients at local areas for the past two months, including parks, to continue to do outreach although their facilities were unavailable.
RHI recently celebrated their reopening after recent repairs and a donation from a Rockmart High School club.
Rockmart High School’s Chick-fil-A Leader Academy conducted their annual Impact Project as a school-wide basketball tournament to benefit RHI, raising $569.15.
Millhollan said the donation “could not have come at a better time.”
She added that the funds helped to cover a new thermostat and refrigerator.
“It means so much to have support and awareness from the community,” she said. “It’s also so cool to see kids supporting and helping RHI.”
In preparation for summer, RHI is asking for the community’s help through donations, both monetary and supplemental, including items such as bugspray, water, popsicles, etc.
Donations can be dropped off at the resource center, located at 225 S Marble St, Rockmart.