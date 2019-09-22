The Rockmart community is coming together next week for the annual celebration during football season: Homecoming. Festivities have been planned for high school students and community members to get excited before the big football game on Friday night against Dade County.

The week kicks off with the parade through downtown Rockmart on Monday night at 7 p.m., featuring the Jacket football team and cheerleaders, as well as the 2019 Homecoming Court, school clubs, and community members.

The parade will follow the route beginning at City Hall (the old high school), turning left onto North Piedmont Avenue, right onto East Elm Street, a right onto North Marble Street, then ending at Body Vision.

Other special events planned for high school students include dress-up activities throughout the week, a pep rally on Friday afternoon, and the Homecoming dance following Friday night’s game.

2019 Rockmart High School Homecoming Court:

Freshmen Representatives:

Jonathan Myers

Montreas Simmons

Maddie Owens

Jakiryah Tolbert

Sophomore Representatives:

Omarion Garrett

Cooper Yanzetich

Takiyah Cummings

Landyn Wigley

Junior Representatives:

Dalton Sprayberry

Javin Whatley

Lauren Allred

Amariyah Wells

Senior Court:

Deacon Allen

Juke Boozer

Reed Couch

CJ Culver

Paine Culver

Ty Floyd

Lorenzo Panico

Tyler Rowland

Caroline Conring

Carlee Graham

Madison Harris

Jie Holmes

Kinsey Jones

Izzy Maxwell

Maylee Swift

Emma Williams

