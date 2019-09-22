The Rockmart community is coming together next week for the annual celebration during football season: Homecoming. Festivities have been planned for high school students and community members to get excited before the big football game on Friday night against Dade County.
The week kicks off with the parade through downtown Rockmart on Monday night at 7 p.m., featuring the Jacket football team and cheerleaders, as well as the 2019 Homecoming Court, school clubs, and community members.
The parade will follow the route beginning at City Hall (the old high school), turning left onto North Piedmont Avenue, right onto East Elm Street, a right onto North Marble Street, then ending at Body Vision.
Other special events planned for high school students include dress-up activities throughout the week, a pep rally on Friday afternoon, and the Homecoming dance following Friday night’s game.
2019 Rockmart High School Homecoming Court:
Freshmen Representatives:
Jonathan Myers
Montreas Simmons
Maddie Owens
Jakiryah Tolbert
Sophomore Representatives:
Omarion Garrett
Cooper Yanzetich
Takiyah Cummings
Landyn Wigley
Junior Representatives:
Dalton Sprayberry
Javin Whatley
Lauren Allred
Amariyah Wells
Senior Court:
Deacon Allen
Juke Boozer
Reed Couch
CJ Culver
Paine Culver
Ty Floyd
Lorenzo Panico
Tyler Rowland
Caroline Conring
Carlee Graham
Madison Harris
Jie Holmes
Kinsey Jones
Izzy Maxwell
Maylee Swift
Emma Williams