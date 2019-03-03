Rockmart High School Agriculture classes enjoyed a fun-filled week of celebration.
National FFA Week was commemorated all over the country through the week of February 18-22, but the Rockmart FFA Chapter made the decision to host their activities during the following week due to the period of local rain and wrapped up their celebrations on March 1.
Students in FFA enjoyed the occasion by competing with their teams in fun and games that were outside of the standard classroom curriculum.
The events and activities resembled those of an elementary school field day, including water balloon toss, tug of war, corn hole and mini tractor races, but also incorporated STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Mathematics) aspects through the designing, building, and testing of egg carriers to withstand a high drop as well as the creation of creative team flags.
Overall, though, the week was used to show participation and pride in FFA as well as encourage school and community involvement in the organization.
Rockmart High School Agriculture teacher and FFA Advisor Polly Baron described the week as a “bonding experience that encouraged teamwork.”
“It was a wonderful opportunity to show pride in FFA while engaging students in STEAM activities, all while having fun and fellowship,” Baron said. “It was just an exciting way to celebrate as we reach end of the school year.”
Baron added that she feels honored to be a part of such a great group of students.
Lorene Parker is a Correspondent for the Standard Journal.