Rockmart High School faculty and students are mourning the loss of one of their own today after an unexpected tragedy at midweek ahead of graduation for the Class of 2018.

Superintendent Laurie Atkins confirmed the loss of RHS Band Director David Snipes on Tuesday. Several people have reported but it remains unconfirmed that Snipes died as result of a blood clot.

"My heartfelt condolences and prayers go out to Mr. Snipes' family, co-workers and the band students at RHS," Atkins said.

She added that Polk School District faculty will be on hand to provide grief counseling at Rockmart High today to assist students and faculty with the unexpected loss.

Snipes, a graduate of Rockmart High School and Berry College, served in the Cartersville High band program before he was the Rockmart Middle School band director for one year before he was the High School band director for the past three years.

He leaves behind his wife Melissa and their son Ben.

