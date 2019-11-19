As the second round game of the playoffs approaches, the Yellow Jacket nation is being invited to come take part in a night of celebration and to cheer on the team ahead of their match-up with Brooks County.
A community pep rally and fireworks extravaganza is planned to start at 6 p.m. Thursday in Seaborn Jones Park in downtown Rockmart. The school's announcement of the forthcoming celebration added that all region champions will be celebrated during the upcoming event.
The crowd will want to stick around for the fireworks show following the pep rally, and for the Coaches show live at Knucklehead's Cafe on WZOT 101.9 FM at 7:30 p.m.
See the Rockmart High Facebook page for more information.