The 2018 Rockmart High School football team was a special group. Yellow Jackets fans will long remember the 14-0 run through the regular season and all the way up to the state championship, where Rockmart ended their season as runners-up. The big scoring games, the attention brought to Polk County for their achievements and so much more marked a fall that will go down as one of the best seasons for the Jackets in the school's history.
It was with that in mind the Polk County Board of Commissioners took time out during their regular session for February to honor the team not just for their achievements while maintaining the regular life of a teenager, but also for playing a role in bringing additional positive attention to the community from around the state.
Commissioner Chuck Thaxton took up the honors on Tuesday night to provide team representatives with a copy, and noted that it wasn't the first time the two players who came to the meeting to receive the proclamation were honored.
Thaxton pointed to Bennett Vest and Timothy Malone as athletes and students who were already worthy of honors for their help with a car wreck in 2018 as the Rockmart High School boys tennis team returned from a big win in South Georgia.
Rockmart's season included their second year in a row winning the Region 7-AA title in football, and a kickoff win over Cedartown. The Jackets early in the season faced state champion Heard County and kept the team scoreless in the first half before the game was delayed by weather, and Heard chose to forfeit rather than wait for storms to clear.
Brown in brief comments thanked the commission for the honors and added that in lieu of the head football coach in Macon working with a committee on statewide athletics issues, the whole team appreciated the honors.
The County Commission also took time out last Tuesday night to honor mentors in the community who are members of Take Back Polk, a mentoring program in Cedartown and Rockmart Middle Schools.
Commissioners unanimously approved a proclamation thanking both those locally and nationally who make a positive impact on the lives of children. This is the second year the Take Back Polk program has been involved in local schools.