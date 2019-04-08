ROCKMART - Local high school students are celebrating after their hard work on The Yellow Jacket was recognized in recent days.
Rockmart High School’s yearbook was recognized for excellence and featured in the 2019 Jostens Look Book, celebrating the best-of-the-best in yearbook design and coverage.
The Jostens Look Book is a collection of spreads and photos from outstanding yearbooks and their creative themes, cool covers, beautiful designs, relevant coverage, meaningful storytelling and stunning photography. Along with design excellence, the annually published Look Book honors the important role well-crafted yearbooks play in helping schools chronicle the experiences, stories and achievements most relevant to students and that academic year.
The Yellow Jacket yearbook was created by Allison Womack, editor, and staff members Zoe Deere, Haley Fairel, Amber Moon, Jordan Pike, Kelsey Quick, Lexie Sharpe, Brittany Thomas, and Emma Williams under the direction of Angela Shuman, Rockmart High School’s yearbook adviser.
The Rockmart High School Yellow Jacket yearbook was one of only 387 yearbooks selected from over 2,000 yearbooks submitted. The 2019 panel of judges, comprised of nationally recognized scholastic journalism professionals and award-winning yearbook advisers, selected the best examples of yearbook spreads and covers to make up the 320-page 2019 Look Book.
“The Jostens Look Book showcases the hard work and dedication of students who tell the story of the school year through photos and words. It is their collaboration and communication, as well as creative thinking in challenging situations, that results in the fine designs shown in this book,” said Sara Sausker, Senior Manager of Customer Experience. “We are very proud to celebrate the ability of this country’s future leaders and communicators by showcasing their sophisticated designs and photography.”
Shuman and her yearbook staff received a copy of the 2019 Jostens Look Book and plaque from Jostens to recognize their outstanding achievement.
