Rockmart High School and the Rockmart Cultural Arts Center have teamed up for a second year to present student artwork in their upcoming second annual spring exhibition of student artwork.
The RCAC will begin exhibiting student artwork this Friday, March 29 and will keep the show up through May 3, featuring a variety of artistic medium created by Rockmart High artists throughout the school year.
“We’ll have hundreds of pieces generated by our local youth available at the spring show, and we’ll also be featuring some alumni artwork from Rockmart High,” Peggy Cline, RCAC director, said.
Students were showing up earlier this week to help setup the show ahead of this Friday’s opening.
The public is also invited to attend the school’s second annual Legacy Gala on Saturday, April 20 from 7 to 9 p.m.
The gala at the Rockmart Art Gallery behind city hall at 316 N. Piedmont Avenue will be free of charge for all, and will include a raffle for a unique piece of artwork, live music, hors d’oeuvres and artwork will also be on sale during the event.
Additionally, donations will be accepted for the RCAC during the upcoming event. Cline added that profits from the artwork sold during the show starting this week will go back toward the Rockmart High School art program.
Those interested in touring the show ahead of the gala can head to the Gallery on Wednesdays through Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or by appointment by calling 770-684-2707.
Other events coming up with the RCAC include signups for their forthcoming Summer Art, Pottery and Theatre Camps for youth, and those who get entries in ahead of April 15 can earn a discount.
There’s also ongoing classes with Paul Craighead at 770-843-5302 or by email at rivoletti@netzero.net for pottery lessons at various levels.
April classes also include an April 6 date for Anita Kennerly’s Polymer Clay Flowers and more workshop from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at a cost of $45 per person with supplies included. Call the RCAC at their number above to signup.
The RCAC will also host Margaret Bearden for a Bird Nest Paint Party on April 9 at $20 per person with supplies included from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sign up by calling Bearden at 770-500-4207 or email her at margaretbearden@gmail.com.
Check out more RCAC events and classes online at rockmart-ga.gov/rcac.