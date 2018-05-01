- Lady Jackets fall to defending state champs in doubles, singles matches
The Rockmart Lady Jackets season came to a close, but not without a fight against the defending state champions for Class AA girls tennis.
Rockmart fell in a pair of doubles matches and a singles match at home hosting the Lady Royals, marking only the team's second loss for the year.
Seniors Alexis Clanton and Anna Smith fell in doubles play in two sets (2-6, 2-6) and so did Alexis Casey and Rose Haney in two sets as well as the Lady Royals got on top of the Lady Jackets in quick succession.
Head Coach Kent Mathis said despite Clanton and Smith starting off their sets with the lead, they couldn't hold on.
"They played two good athletes," he said.
Matches came to an end after Taylor McVey couldn't hold on and fell in singles play as well in the No. 3 spot for the day in two sets (2-6, 2-6.) Emma Evans and Mary Ella Owen were both in the midst of their matches when Bleckley County asked for the round to finish out so they could travel with their boys team to Rome and play in their Elite Eight round matches against Model.
Evans was up 7-5, 4-1 when play was halted against one of the top players in the state, Mathis said. Owen was down in her first set 5-7, but had come back with a 4-2 lead in the No. 2 spot.
Despite the loss and the end to the season, Mathis said his team had a great year and was happy of their run through the playoffs.
"I'm very proud of the girls," he said. "They worked hard. We knew they were a good team, but we were a good team too."
Just how good was the Lady Jackets this season? Their Elite 8 showing against Bleckley County was only their second loss this year as the team finished at 22-2, and over the past two years at 41-4.
However with the loss of five of his top players to graduation -- both doubles teams and McVey -- Mathis said the team will have to get back to work soon.
"We're going to have to fill those five spots, and it's going to be tough," he said.
He added he was thankful that when the Lady Jackets do return to the tennis court in 2019, they'll have Evans and Owen to lead the way.
The Lady Jackets wrapped up the year as the 7-AA region champions for girls tennis, and made it through two rounds of the state playoffs before finishing against the Lady Royals.
The Rockmart boys tennis team plays this afternoon at Earley County.
Check in the upcoming May 9 edition for more photos from playoff tennis.