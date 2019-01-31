After finishing their past season with room to improve, the Lady Jackets have been preparing for their upcoming games, with their first outing on the field coming up this evening.
Last season, the Rockmart girls soccer team finished third in the 7-AA region last year and advanced to the first round of state playoffs.
“We’re really excited about the season,” head coach James Schroeder said. “We have a strong group and I really think we are poised for something big."
The players have been practicing and conditioning in the recent winter weather to prepare for their first game this week and get an early start on their goals for the season.
“We’ve been out here in the cold, running and working on fundamentals,” Schroeder said. “We’re just trying to shake the rust off and get ready for the season. It’s coming really soon.”
Soon being tonight as the Lady Jackets travel to Cedartown for a 5:30 p.m. start in a scrimmage against the Lady Bulldogs. The Rockmart and Cedartown boys play in the match following at 7:30 p.m.
The Lady Jackets are looking forward to their first game of the season against Coosa, which will also serve as their first 7-AA region match-up.
“We beat them twice last year,” Schroeder said.
Rockmart’s main focus in 7-AA is what Schroeder considers the top competition in the region: “Model.” He said it without hesitation.
“They have a really strong program,” he said.
Schroeder named his potential star players for this season to be Ashlyn Jay, Maddy Bozydai, and Andrea Ridgeway, who are all seniors. The team has a total of seven seniors who they will loose to graduation this May.
The Lady Jackets will play the Eagles at 7 p.m. at home next Wednesday, February 6 to start off the 2019 season.