While the Rockmart boy’s cross country season wrapped up, the Lady Jackets are fast on track to compete at the state meet this weekend.
Both teams competed on October 23 at the Region 7-AA Championship meet in Rome, with the girls advancing with a second place finish in the region and the boys in seventh.
The top four teams in each race qualified for the state meet, meaning the boy’s team will not be advancing.
The girls’ second place finish guarantees them a spot to compete, but they will be facing tough competition.
Armuchee placed took the top spot at the region meet with 18 points, ahead of Rockmart with 51 points, followed by Model with 66 points and Coosa with 97 points.
Two Rockmart runners Maggie Jo Gentry and Eisley Pope finished in the region top ten and will be ones to look for on the podium at the State Championships.
Head coach Adam Blalock named Armuchee as Rockmart’s number one competition and said the Indians will definitely be in the top five, if not State Champions. Armuchee placed fourth last year, right behind Rockmart who placed third.
As well, Blalock said Banks County is competitive team as they placed second last year, just ahead of Rockmart.
In order to prepare for the upcoming meet, Blalock said the Lady Jackets are running everyday and preparing themselves mentally.
“We have experience on this team, so that helps,” Blalock said. He added that all seven varsity girls ran the state course last year.
“Maggie Jo Gentry has been leading the way for the team, but everybody is moving up at the right time,” Blalock said.
Blalock predicts the girls will finish in the top five this weekend. “Top four make the podium, so that’s our goal,” he said.
The GHSA State Championship cross country meet is coming up this Saturday, November 3 at Carrollton Middle School.