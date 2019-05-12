The months have come and gone without much mention of football, but with the return of spring the Rockmart Yellow Jackets got a chance to take to the practice field for the first time in 2019.
Their start wasn't without some change in the program on Thursday. The Jackets were just finished warming up and about to get into their drills when the heavens decided differently for the team.
Players and coaches alike scrambled indoors as the same rain showers that interrupted the Rockmart Yellow Jackets baseball team also sent the football team inside to practice for the rest of the afternoon.
Rockmart looks to build off a successful 2018 season that saw them make it all the way to the state title game, but fell short against Heard County.
Check back as spring continues for more on the Yellow Jackets, and upcoming coverage of the Cedartown Bulldogs in spring as well.