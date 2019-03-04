The Rockmart High School football team is a squad anyone in the state can point to and say “they sure can play.”
Now their head coach is taking his experience to South America to help those who want to get better at the game of football with a forthcoming clinic put on by the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
Jackets head coach Biff Parson is taking a trip starting on March 13 to head to Rio De Janeiro, Brazil with other coaches and volunteers from FCA to help adults who play and coach club teams to gain a greater understanding of the game of football.
“I was invited because I know the coach over in Greater Hall in the Gainesville area from my past experience,” Parson said. “They wanted me to go and take part, and I can say it is a real honor to be able to go.”
Parson said the main focus of the trip will be helping those adult players and coaches learn additional fundamentals of the game, and learn new techniques and plays that will help Brazilian teams win on the field.
Football in South America usually is spelled “futbol” (with an accent) and played with what we call here in the United States a soccer ball. In Brazil, American football is a club sport that players usually pay to play on the gridiron.
“I was also previously invited to go on a mission trip to Portugal, but couldn’t at the time because I was just starting here (Rockmart,)” Parson said.
He added the forthcoming trip is just one of many missions opportunities that the FCA takes part in on a regular basis.
“I really am looking forward to going to be able to spread the gospel and do something that I’m passionate about, which is teaching football,” Parson said.
The clinic will likely host upward to 100 men, and take participants on the field for fundamentals, and in the classroom for additional work.