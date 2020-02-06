Wet weather continues to see creeks on the rise in Polk County, and forcing streets to close in Rockmart as heavy rainfall continues into the afternoon hours.
Seaborn Jones Park, along with Waters Street, Lane Street, Brock Road, and Marquette Road have all been closed due to the increase of high waters in Rockmart, according to city officials.
They reported that Old Cartersville Road was also closed for a time, but it has reopened to the public.
Waters around Euharlee Creek and tributaries feeding into it are on the rise with increased rainfall, but no major structural damage has yet been reported.
Officials are keeping an eye out on the Rockmart Depot downtown, but have yet not seen any water invade the building.
Check back for additional updates as they become available.