Local youth are giving back to their neighbors as part of a church program meant help the homeless.
Rockmart First United Methodist Church fourth and fifth grade Sunday school class donated backpacks full of necessities to Betty Cornwell at Helping Hands for local homeless individuals.
The children suggested the project and collected money over several Sundays.
They found out what items were needed most and made several trips to stuff each backpack with toiletries, a ground-cloth, flashlight, socks, non-perishable food and many other items. So Gracie Wilcox, Ivy Gordon, Camdyn Clark and Iona Ollis got everything together in recent weeks and loaded up the goods in several backpacks given over to Helping Hands.
Rockmart Library donated “Book Bucks” and the church added a copy of the New Testament for each recipient.
This giving mission helped all learn more about those in our area who are in need and how even young people can make a difference.