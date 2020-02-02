Students represented the Rockmart FFA Chapter at public speaking competitions last week.
Senior Lorene Parker and freshman Braedon Harris attended the FFA Area 1 Public Speaking Leadership Development Event at Sonoraville High School in recent days, taking up the challenge of using their voices to win the day over other members at area schools.
Harris competed in Creed Speaking, and Parker competed in Extemporaneous Public Speaking.
Open to FFA members in grades 6-9, the Creed Speaking event is designed to foster agricultural leadership in younger members.
Participants in the Creed Speaking competition verbally present the historical FFA Creed to a panel of judges. Once their presentation is complete, they respond to questions directly related to the FFA Creed.
The Extemporaneous Public Speaking event is designed to develop agricultural leadership in FFA members.
It aims to enhance the speaking skills of participants, and encourage civic participation, and cultivate a better knowledge of agriculture among participants.
Participants in the Extemporaneous Public Speaking event present a speech over a random topic that they prepare in the allowed 30 minute time to a panel of judges. Once their presentation is complete, they respond to questions from the judges and are scored individually by each judge.
Parker placed in the preliminary round of the Extemporaneous Public Speaking competition and will be advancing to the Area finals on March 12 at Adairsville High School, where she will compete to advance to the state finals.